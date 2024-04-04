BYD to Launch First Electric Pickup Truck, Competing with Ford and Tesla

BYD plans to launch its first electric pickup truck this year stepping up the Chinese giant's competition with global auto firms from Ford to Tesla . BYD showed off pictures of the truck draped in orange and blue camouflage so there is very little detail on the exterior or interior of the vehicle.

The pickup will look to compete with the likes of the Ford Ranger and F-150 Lightning, the Toyota Hilux and the Tesla Cybertruck.

