Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.

Read more:

MiningWeeklyAUS »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

BYD looks to buy lithium assets in Brazil in EV raw material pushNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

2024 BYD Yuan Plus First Drive Review: The Chinese Tesla Model Y?We traveled to Mexico City to drive the 2024 BYD Yuan Plus, a Chinese-made EV that rivals the Tesla Model Y and similarly sized EVs.

BYD YangWang U9 Electric Supercar’s Brakes Glow Like Lava In Track Test$137k Chinese electric supercar has 1,069 hp and can drive on three wheels like a classic Citroen

Brazil condemn supporters after popcorn bag thrown at NeymarBrazil coach Fernando Diniz has condemned the 'disrespectful' incident in which Neymar was hit on the head by a bag of popcorn thrown from the stands.

Wetter 21st Century Predicted for High Mountain Asia – Impacting Water Resources for BillionsScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Cleaner air brings wetter weather in High Mountain AsiaHigh Mountain Asia (HMA), encompassing the Tibetan Plateau and the surrounding Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalayan ranges, harbors the world's third-largest amount of glacial ice. It is the source of more than 10 major Asian rivers and vital water resources for nearly 2 billion people.