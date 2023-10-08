BYD, derided by Elon Musk, gives Tesla a run for its money: This week in EVs

Investing.com -- Here is your weekly Pro Recap of the past week's biggest headlines in the electric vehicle space: BYD is closing in on Tesla; Polestar shows impressive growth; and VinFast suffers big drops.): In a startling twist of events, BYD is poised to challenge Tesla for the top spot in battery EV (BEV) sales after Tesla's Q3 delivery figures fell short of expectations.
TSLA gained 6.4% this week from Monday's open to end at $260.53. BYD's locally traded shares ticked down 0.5% to 236.70 {0|Chinese yuan}}.) has surged with a remarkable 50% year-over-year spike in vehicle deliveries during Q3, primarily driven by robust sales of the upgraded Polestar 2.
CEO Thomas Ingenlath called the quarter a"strong" one and said the company expects higher margins for the rest of 2023. He added,"We will soon have a compelling range of three distinctive cars, including two luxury SUVs, each addressing an exclusive luxury EV segment. headtopics.com
After reaching a weekly high of $2.86 on Tuesday, PSNY shares dialed back but still ended the week up 2.3% from their Monday open.In just a month, VinFast's market cap plummeted by over $140 billion, with the stock falling below its initial debut listing price of $22 just seven weeks ago.
Despite these recent challenges, VinFast reported a quarterly loss of half a billion dollars while disclosing the delivery of over 9,000 electric vehicles globally, generating around $315 million in sales for the quarter. headtopics.com