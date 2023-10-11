By going big, startup Cerebras stands out in the high-risk AI chip arena

While most computer-chip makers over the past decades have touted the benefits of an ever-shrinking product, a well-funded Silicon Valley company has built what it says is the largest and fastest-ever computer chip, dedicated to AI.

Also read: As AI matures, Nvidia won’t be the only pick-and-shovel company to thrive, BofA analysts say After starting up in downtown Los Altos, Calif., Cerebras is now in Sunnyvale, Calif., just minutes away from data-center partner Colovore in nearby Santa Clara, Calif. It now has more than five times the office space, along with a loading dock that a hardware company needs.

“No one has built a chip this big in the history of compute,” Feldman told MarketWatch, as he held up the dinner-plate-sized wafer. “This replaces the CPU and the GPU. This is the compute engine. This replaces everything made by Nvdia and Intel and AMD.” Last year, Cerebras’ invention was inducted into Silicon Valley’s Computer History Museum, as the largest computer chip in the world. headtopics.com

“They have come up with a very unique architecture,” said Jim McGregor, an analyst with Tirias Research. “Because of the way their system is architected, they can handle enormous amounts of data. It’s not the best solution for every application, because it is obviously not cheap,. But it is an incredible solution for high-end data sets.

Feldman declined to say what the company’s revenue is so far, but said it has doubled this year. This summer, Cerebras got a big boost, with a major contract valued initially at $100 million for the first of nine AI supercomputers to G42, a tech conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates. The first of those systems is running live in the Colovore data center in Santa Clara, Calif. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Local fans sack 49ers broadcasts for featuring shots of San Francisco instead of Silicon ValleyThe 49ers moved from San Francisco to Santa Clara in 2014.

Nvidia and Marvell Are Still Winners, but Sell These 2 Chip Stocks, Citi SaysCiti analysts downgrade Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo to Sell from Neutral. It keeps Buy ratings on Nvidia and Marvell.

AMD to acquire AI software startup as it seeks to catch up with NvidiaAMD will acquire Nod.AI, an open-source AI software startup, in order to expand the chipmaker's AI software operations , AMD announced Tuesday.

AMD to acquire AI software startup in effort to catch NvidiaAMD to acquire AI software startup in effort to catch Nvidia

The Best Stock-Fund Managers for the Past Year—and How They Did ItThe secret weapon for many: They owned shares of chip maker Nvidia

Nvidia and Marvell Are Still Winners, but Sell These 2 Chip Stocks, Citi SaysCiti analysts downgraded Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo to Sell from Neutral in a Tuesday report. It kept Buy ratings on Nvidia and Marvell.