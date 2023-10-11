By going big, startup Cerebras stands out in the high-risk AI chip arena

While most computer-chip makers over the past decades have touted the benefits of an ever-shrinking product, a well-funded Silicon Valley company has built what it says is the largest and fastest-ever computer chip, dedicated to AI.
Also read: As AI matures, Nvidia won’t be the only pick-and-shovel company to thrive, BofA analysts say After starting up in downtown Los Altos, Calif., Cerebras is now in Sunnyvale, Calif., just minutes away from data-center partner Colovore in nearby Santa Clara, Calif. It now has more than five times the office space, along with a loading dock that a hardware company needs.
“No one has built a chip this big in the history of compute,” Feldman told MarketWatch, as he held up the dinner-plate-sized wafer. “This replaces the CPU and the GPU. This is the compute engine. This replaces everything made by Nvdia and Intel and AMD.” Last year, Cerebras’ invention was inducted into Silicon Valley’s Computer History Museum, as the largest computer chip in the world. headtopics.com
“They have come up with a very unique architecture,” said Jim McGregor, an analyst with Tirias Research. “Because of the way their system is architected, they can handle enormous amounts of data. It’s not the best solution for every application, because it is obviously not cheap,. But it is an incredible solution for high-end data sets.
Feldman declined to say what the company’s revenue is so far, but said it has doubled this year. This summer, Cerebras got a big boost, with a major contract valued initially at $100 million for the first of nine AI supercomputers to G42, a tech conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates. The first of those systems is running live in the Colovore data center in Santa Clara, Calif. headtopics.com