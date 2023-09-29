Buying a home now unaffordable in 99% of America, report finds

The typical American cannot afford to buy a home in a growing number of communities across the nation under common lending standards, according to a new report from real estate data provider ATTOM. Researchers examined the median home prices last year for roughly 575 U.S. counties and found that home prices in 99% of those areas are beyond the reach of the average earner, who makes $71,214 a year, according to ATTOM.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Read more:

CBSNews »

This Website Helps You Score Running Shoes That Are 99 Percent New—at a Nice DiscountRelaygoods.com takes returns of running shoes sold online and if they’re in mint condition, sells them back to runners who are putting in a lot of miles.

Homes 'unaffordable' in 99% of nation for average AmericanHome prices have jumped so much that Americans must pay a third of their income on housing, according to one study.

F-Zero 99 Adding Five New Tracks This WeekF-Zero 99 fans have some new tracks to compete in starting on Friday.

LDS church’s 99-year-old president to miss global conference after back injuryThe religious leader hoped “to record my general conference message and look forward to participating in this marvelous October 2023 General Conference through technology.” He said.

F-Zero 99 is a waste of one of Nintendo's best ideasNintendo's latest follow-up to the success of Tetris 99 is their worst such effort to date