Buy this beaten-down discount retailer after a major leadership change, Gordon Haskett says

He also established a price target to $140, which implies shares could rally 37% over the next 12 months. Following Thursday's close, Dollar General announced former CEO Todd Vasos would be returning and replacing Jeff Owen as chief executive, effective immediately.

"Bigger picture and regardless of how Dollar General arrived at this point, from this moment moving forward the return of Mr. Vasos has the potential to bring Dollar General Back to the Future," Grom added. "We think building a position in DG at current levels now makes sense.

