Buy Oracle Stock, Analyst Says. Pullback Creates Opportunity.

A recent pullback in Oracle ‘s stock price makes for a compelling buying opportunity, Evercore analysts said Monday as they flipped their rating on the cloud service provider’s shares.

Evercore’s Kirk Materne and team now rate Oracle’s stock at Outperform as opposed to In Line, the equivalent of Neutral, earlier. They also raised their target for the price to $135 from $131. The new target implies a 23% gain from Friday’s closing price of $109.96.

Oracle was up by almost 1% in premarket trading Monday, while futures on the S&P 500 were 0.7% lower. The stock has fallen 13% since Sept. 11, when the enterprise software provider reported its results for its first fiscal quarter. Both the earnings and management’s outlook for the quarter fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. headtopics.com

The recent pullback after the results “simply creates a more interesting entry point” for investors, Materne wrote. While Evercore recognizes Cerner will continue to create some debate in the near term, the “apps and infrastructure cloud businesses are now bigsingle digits going forward,” Materne wrote, referring to Oracle’s core cloud offering.

Materne estimated the core business should account for about half of total revenue in fiscal 2026, helping take revenue to $62.9 billion from $40.5 billion in 2021. Management forecasts $65 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026.Write to Karishma Vanjani at karishma.vanjani@dowjones.com. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: JPMorgan Chase, CitigroupStocks Analysis by Investing.com (Jesse Cohen) covering: Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc. Read Investing.com (Jesse Cohen)'s latest article on Investing.com

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Arm, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Disney, Oracle & moreHere are Monday's biggest calls on Wall Street.

A recent slide in this cloud stock creates a buying opportunity, Evercore ISI saysWeakness in Oracle stock in 2023 is largely overdone, the firm said.

Top Wall St brokerages rate Arm's stock a 'buy' on earnings potentialTop Wall St brokerages rate Arm's stock a 'buy' on earnings potential

Mirati Stock Falls as Bristol Myers to Buy Oncology Developer for Up to $5.8 BillionThe acquisition will help boost revenue by offsetting upcoming competition from generics for Bristol Myers Squibb’s best-selling products.

Selling Bank of America Stock to Buy CitigroupEdgar Wachenheim III’s Greenhaven Associates sold Bank of America stock to allocate more money into Citigroup, whose “quality is much better than its...