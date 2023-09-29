Buy FedEx Stock, Analyst Says. Hold Off On UPS Because Costs Are Going in Opposite Directions.

HSBC analyst Parash Jain launched coverage of the logistics stocks, recognizing that while UPS has better margins, FedEx has potential for gains. Friday, HSBC analyst Parash Jain launched coverage of both providers, recognizing the state of play. He prefers FedEx, rating the shares at Buy. His price target is $330 a share.
FedEx has a goal of reducing costs by $6 billion by 2027, Jain points out. Even achieving some of that “could go a long way towards boosting investor confidence,” he said. An operating profit improvement of $6 billion would put profit margins in the 12% to 13% range, very close to those of UPS.
UPS doesn’t have the same potential for cost-related gains. He rates UPS stock at Hold and has a target of $170 for the price. It has to win back shipping volume lost as customers worried that it might face a strike this summer, while working to offset higher wages agreed to under a new five-year labor deal with the Teamsters.
Management estimates labor costs will rise in the range of 4% a year over the life of the contract. UPS has a tougher road ahead and Jain wants to see if the company will maintain its profit guidance for 2023. headtopics.com
In the battle of logistics companies on Wall Street, FedEx has the upper hand right now. It is cutting costs while United Parcel Service is facing rising expenses that may erode its advantage in terms of margins.
Friday, HSBC analyst Parash Jain launched coverage of both providers, recognizing the state of play. He prefers FedEx, rating the shares at Buy. His price target is $330 a share.
FedEx has a goal of reducing costs by $6 billion by 2027, Jain points out. Even achieving some of that “could go a long way towards boosting investor confidence,” he said. An operating profit improvement of $6 billion would put profit margins in the 12% to 13% range, very close to those of UPS.
UPS doesn’t have the same potential for cost-related gains. He rates UPS stock at Hold and has a target of $170 for the price. It has to win back shipping volume lost as customers worried that it might face a strike this summer, while working to offset higher wages agreed to under a new five-year labor deal with the Teamsters.
Management estimates labor costs will rise in the range of 4% a year over the life of the contract. UPS has a tougher road ahead and Jain wants to see if the company will maintain its profit guidance for 2023.
FedEx stock was up 0.9% in premarket trading at $268.86, while futures on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both gained about 0.5%. UPS stock was up 0.1% at $155.55.
Overall, 59% of analysts covering FedEx stock rate shares Buy. The average Buy-rating ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 is about 55%. The average analyst price target for FedEx stock is about $287 a share.
About 52% of analysts covering UPS stock rate it at Buy. The average analyst price target is about $186 a share.
Coming into Friday trading, FedEx stock is up about 75% over the past 12 months. UPS shares are down about 6%.
FedEx is playing catch-up after UPS stock performed better through the pandemic. Over the past five years, FedEx stock has risen about 13%. UPS shares are up about 33%.