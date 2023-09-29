Buy FedEx Stock, Analyst Says. Hold Off On UPS Because Costs Are Going in Opposite Directions.

HSBC analyst Parash Jain launched coverage of the logistics stocks, recognizing that while UPS has better margins, FedEx has potential for gains. Friday, HSBC analyst Parash Jain launched coverage of both providers, recognizing the state of play. He prefers FedEx, rating the shares at Buy. His price target is $330 a share.

FedEx has a goal of reducing costs by $6 billion by 2027, Jain points out. Even achieving some of that “could go a long way towards boosting investor confidence,” he said. An operating profit improvement of $6 billion would put profit margins in the 12% to 13% range, very close to those of UPS.

UPS doesn’t have the same potential for cost-related gains. He rates UPS stock at Hold and has a target of $170 for the price. It has to win back shipping volume lost as customers worried that it might face a strike this summer, while working to offset higher wages agreed to under a new five-year labor deal with the Teamsters.

Management estimates labor costs will rise in the range of 4% a year over the life of the contract. UPS has a tougher road ahead and Jain wants to see if the company will maintain its profit guidance for 2023. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Buy this little-known digital infrastructure stock for more than 50% upside, JPMorgan saysThe bank upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral and raised its price target to $25 from $19.

Xerox to buy back stock owned by Carl Icahn for $542 millionShares of Xerox Holdings Corp. rallied 2.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the printer and copy machines maker said it would buy back all of its shares...

Berkshire Stock Gets Downgraded to Hold from Buy by Edward JonesAnalyst James Shanahan cited the stock's strong performance versus other financial companies.

HSBC says buy this delivery giant that can jump more than 25%The bank initiated the stock with a buy rating.

Buy this regional bank stock that has been 'caught in the storm,' Citi saysAnalyst Keith Horowitz the stock with a buy rating. His price target of $42 implies 23.7% upside from Thursday's close.

Stock Market Seasonality Suggests Strong Q4: Alphabet Stock a Must-Have?Stocks Analysis by Investing.com (Calogero Selvaggio) covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, Alphabet Inc Class A. Read Investing.com (Calogero Selvaggio)'s latest article on Investing.com

In the battle of logistics companies on Wall Street, FedEx has the upper hand right now. It is cutting costs while United Parcel Service is facing rising expenses that may erode its advantage in terms of margins.

Friday, HSBC analyst Parash Jain launched coverage of both providers, recognizing the state of play. He prefers FedEx, rating the shares at Buy. His price target is $330 a share.

FedEx has a goal of reducing costs by $6 billion by 2027, Jain points out. Even achieving some of that “could go a long way towards boosting investor confidence,” he said. An operating profit improvement of $6 billion would put profit margins in the 12% to 13% range, very close to those of UPS.

UPS doesn’t have the same potential for cost-related gains. He rates UPS stock at Hold and has a target of $170 for the price. It has to win back shipping volume lost as customers worried that it might face a strike this summer, while working to offset higher wages agreed to under a new five-year labor deal with the Teamsters.

Management estimates labor costs will rise in the range of 4% a year over the life of the contract. UPS has a tougher road ahead and Jain wants to see if the company will maintain its profit guidance for 2023.

FedEx stock was up 0.9% in premarket trading at $268.86, while futures on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both gained about 0.5%. UPS stock was up 0.1% at $155.55.

Overall, 59% of analysts covering FedEx stock rate shares Buy. The average Buy-rating ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 is about 55%. The average analyst price target for FedEx stock is about $287 a share.

About 52% of analysts covering UPS stock rate it at Buy. The average analyst price target is about $186 a share.

Coming into Friday trading, FedEx stock is up about 75% over the past 12 months. UPS shares are down about 6%.

FedEx is playing catch-up after UPS stock performed better through the pandemic. Over the past five years, FedEx stock has risen about 13%. UPS shares are up about 33%.