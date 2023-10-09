Buttler has 'integrity' concerns about state of field at England's next venue at Cricket World Cup

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Dharamsala, India, Saturday, Oct.7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)A view of the mountains from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Dharamsala, India, Saturday, Oct.7, 2023.

The field of play at HPCA Stadium is causing concerns and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman came close to a bad injury on Saturday when his knee got stuck in the surface as he slid to stop a boundary.

The International Cricket Council said the outfield was rated “average” by the officials at that Afghanistan-Bangladesh game and match referee Javagal Srinath was satisfied with it after a fresh inspection.Virat Kohli gets India out of trouble and inspires 6-wicket win over Australia at Cricket World Cup“I think it’s poor, in my own opinion. headtopics.com

In an interview with the BBC, Buttler added: “The powers-that-be are comfortable. ...

“Worse-case scenario is something bad happens, but fingers crossed that doesn’t happen for both teams.”“Any time you’re talking about being careful diving, or maybe being careful when you’re fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team,” Buttler said. “You want to dive through a row of houses to save a run. So it’s obviously not ideal, the way the surface is. headtopics.com

Buttler said Ben Stokes was unlikely to feature after missing the opening defeat to New Zealand with a hip injury.

