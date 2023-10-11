Buttigieg heckled and chased off stage by liberal protesters

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was heckled off the stage as climate protesters chanted"Stop Petro Pete" and"End Fossil Fuels Pete" during an event on Wednesday.

Buttigieg was speaking at iMPACT MARYLAND at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore, Maryland, when he was interrupted by the protesters from the liberal group.Breaking: we just chased Secretary Pete Buttigieg off the stage at the Meyerhoff Symphony.

Petro Pete is a coward. As we write he is ramming down our throats the Sea Port and GulfLink oil terminals - each worse than Keystone.— Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) October 10, 2023 "Your just approved the Seaport Oil Terminal, a project that will have 80 coal plants' worth of greenhouse gas emissions and will worsen air quality in areas that already live in cancer clusters. This is about environmental racism, and it’s about the climate impacts this project will have,” a protester told Buttigieg. headtopics.com

In footage released by the group behind the protest, Climate Defiance, Buttigieg can be seen trying to speak with the protesters before eventually leaving the stage, with them continuing to heckle the transportation secretary as he was escorted away by security.

The protesters tried to follow him offstage, chanting,"Stop S.P.O.T. and GulfLink, stop Petro Pete," but they were prevented from going backstage. “Think about why he said he can’t ‘speak off the cuff’ on climate. Please! We’re ready to! We’re happy to have a conversation with Secretary Pete,” one protester said. headtopics.com

Climate Defiance, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, called Buttigieg"craven and corrupted" and accused him of"destroying entire communities to enrich his fossil fuel cronies." The group also claimed one of the protesters present was a volunteer for Buttigieg's 2020 presidential campaign.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Israel war: How Hamas terrorists used little-known social media platform to spread messagesJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Israel war: Ilhan Omar slammed as 'unfit to serve' and 'out of her mind' over commentsJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses terrorist attacks in IsraelJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

NASA releases new image from Webb telescope of star-forming regionJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Bowman becomes second 'Squad' member to condemn antisemitic NYC rallyJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Israel war: Antony Blinken to visit Israel this weekJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle