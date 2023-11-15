Buttercup: Unconventional Band Celebrates New Album with Special Show

Buttercup, a San Antonio-based band, is known for their unconventional shows and playful experimentation. They have been delighting audiences for 20 years with their tuneful songcraft and impeccable musicianship. Their latest album will be celebrated with a show at Hermann Sons Ballroom on November 18th.

