Butler Blue surprises Zionsville Community High School senior with admission letter

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A big surprise came for aMcKenna told 13News she's been going to Butler her whole life, and now she's thrilled to know she can continue her education there.

"To just grow up dreaming of something and then having it come true is something not many people get to experience. And so for this to be something that I am given the opportunity to do is truly incredible, and I'm truly grateful to Butler and to my parents, to everyone who's helped me on this journey," McKenna said."It means so much to be able to get here and to finally get this acceptance that you feel like you've been waiting for your whole life.

United States Headlines Read more: WTHRcom »

David Lehrer, Longtime Community Advocate And Leader For SoCal's Jewish Community, Dies At 75Manny Valladares is an Associate Producer for 'AirTalk with Larry Mantle.' He previously served as an on-call assistant producer and an apprentice news clerk for the program. Read more ⮕

Blue Origin shows off 3-story Blue Moon lunar lander mock-upBlue Origin's lander will one day carry astronauts to the lunar surface as part of the Artemis program that's aiming to put a permanent base on the moon. Read more ⮕

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Dress as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol for Casamigos Halloween PartyKaia Gerber and Austin Butler attended the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday night dressed as 1960s icons Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol Read more ⮕

See How Austin Butler, Tyga, Ed Norton, And Other Stars Are Celebrating Halloween 2023The annual Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles included Jessica Alba, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Megan Fox. Read more ⮕

Austin Butler Poses With Kaia Gerber and Her Family at Halloween PartyAustin Butler and Kaia Gerber dressed up as former couple Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick for Halloween 2023 Read more ⮕

Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber's Relationship TimelineJordan Greene is an editorial intern at TODAY.com. She is currently studying magazine journalism, political science and religion at Syracuse University. Previously, she interned at the Forward, Punch Magazine in the San Francisco Bay Area and Minute Media. She loves adventuring to new places and watching the sunset at the beach. Read more ⮕