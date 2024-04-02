Busy Father Shares Simple Change to Better Connect with Kids

A busy father-of-four has shared the 'simple' change he made to his day-to-day life that has helped him to better connect with his kids. Juggling the demands of parenthood and work is a difficult task. The amount of focus given to the demands of a career can have a significant impact on children, both good and bad. That was apparent in a 2018 study conducted by the Harvard Business Review which sought to look at how work affects children's lives.
Around 900 business professionals from a range of backgrounds and age groups were surveyed as part of the study which aims to explore the emotional health of their kids. Researchers were able to glean a number of interesting conclusions from the study. Firstly, children's emotional health was significantly better if their parents put family first, regardless of how much they worked
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NPRHealth - 🏆 144. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Steele's multi-sport star Noelani Ajel stays busySteele's multi-sport star Noelani Ajel stays busy with basketball, tack and soccer
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »