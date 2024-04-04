Businessman Given Three Days to Reveal Robocalling Details

A judge has given businessman Vivek Ramaswamy three days to reveal the details of his alleged robocalling of voters during his presidential campaign . Ramaswamy filed an emergency stay request in an Ohio federal court, claiming he hasn't been given enough time to fight the order. If he fails to hand over the robodialing information by Friday, he could face contempt of court proceedings.

Ramaswamy, a former Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, is being sued by a New Hampshire man who claims the robodailing of his cell phone is illegal

