One very popular place is J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill on Abram Street in Arlington. It’s been welcoming fans since 1979.“What we normally work on a Friday, it will be double. Same thing on Saturday. Then, of course, we get a bonus with the Cowboys playing on Sunday. So, it will be a great weekend,” Ford said.

“I think the fans won’t care about a little water. We’ve been waiting for this a long time so we’ll be here,” customer Dennis Jeffares said. “It’s so exciting, so exciting. It’s not since 2011 so we’re all ready for it,” fan Elyssa Jeffares said.

“Even the patients were wearing Ranger gear. All I heard all around me, they were all talking about the Rangers,” she said. “We’re expecting big crowds, same thing like 2011. We were packed throughout the whole thing. So, I expect more of the same. With a better finish, getting the job done this time,” Grease Monkey co-owner Paul Checkeye said. headtopics.com

“We were at the first Rangers game in 1972 and we’ve been to every new stadium opening,” Bruce Laney said.“We hope to take home the ring is what we hope. It’s been a long wait man,” Todd Laney said.

