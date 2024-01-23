Business Owners in Irvington Change Stance on Controversial Bus Line Project

Many business owners in Irvington are changing their minds about a bus line project that has generated controversy. That includes Jockamo's Pizza, Black Sheep, Irvington Wellness Center, Irvington Picture Frame Company and more. They are now in support of Indy-Go's plan when just a few days ago they were opposed to it. Background: Traffic down W. Street is never ending according Irvington businesses.

There are bus stops along the way for people needing public transit, but those bus riders share lanes with regular traffic. Indy-Go wants to change that through it's Blue Line project. The project would connect Cumberland west to the airport along dedicated bus lanes. There would also be enhanced bus stops. Senator Aaron Freeman filed a bill that would prevent the project from happening. If passed, Indy-go said it will lose millions of dollars in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades. It would also mean the loss of more than $185 million already spent. "Mass transportation is a good thing





wrtv » / 🏆 598. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.