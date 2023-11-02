Business owner backs worker who shot man in rumble over construction noise

The owner said that roughly an hour later, a man showed up at the construction site and began beating up one of the employees. OVER A DOZEN WOMEN FEND OFF VIOLENT EXES, CRIMINALS AS GUN OWNERSHIP SOARS 'My guy went to put him in a headlock and the suspect pulled out a gun,' he said. The employee and other crew members reportedly wrestled with the man before one crew member pulled his own firearm.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Business Highlights: Europe’s inflation eases; the state of US unionsBusiness Highlights: A summary of the day’s top stories in the business world.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

DALLASNEWS: Texas business climate is No. 1, business publication saysTexas had the best business climate of any state last year, the first time in more than a decade that the Lone Star State ranked No. 1 in the annual...

Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Virginia Foxx subpoenas Education Department over student loan borrower's defense programJeremiah Poff is an education and culture reporter for the Washington Examiner. A Virginia native, he previously worked for the Cardinal Newman Society, the Department of Education, and the College Fix. He graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville in 2019 with a degree in journalism and a minor in human life studies.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: Virginia woman carves Taylor Swift-themed pumpkins for HalloweenA northern Virginia woman has turned pumpkin carving into a work of art, dazzling trick-or-treaters at an Aldie neighborhood this year.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Alabama, Arizona and Virginia to Issue Stimulus Checks in NovemberThree states are issuing additional stimulus checks this month.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

WOKVNEWS: West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa suspended 9 games for impermissible benefits at ArizonaWest Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa won't make his debut with the school until the 10th game of the season.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕