Business owner backs worker who shot man in rumble over construction noise

FoxNews1 min.

A Virginia business owner is defending an employee who shot and injured a man reportedly beating up a co-worker, calling the matter an instance of self-defense.

The owner said that roughly an hour later, a man showed up at the construction site and began beating up one of the employees. OVER A DOZEN WOMEN FEND OFF VIOLENT EXES, CRIMINALS AS GUN OWNERSHIP SOARS 'My guy went to put him in a headlock and the suspect pulled out a gun,' he said. The employee and other crew members reportedly wrestled with the man before one crew member pulled his own firearm.

