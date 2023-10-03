The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in August, another sign the U.S. labor market remains strong despite higher interest rates — perhaps too strong for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department said Tuesday that American employers posted 9.6 million job openings in August, up from 8.9 million in July. Economists had expected 8.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the manufacturers of all of the first 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare’s first price negotiations have agreed to participate. Tuesday’s announcement clears the way for talks that could lower their costs in coming years and give Biden a potential political win heading into next year’s election.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street tumbled as it focused on the downside of a surprisingly strong job market. The S&P 500 lost 1.4% Tuesday. The Dow fell 430 points and wiped out the last of its gains for the year so far. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.9% drop as Big Tech stocks were among the market's biggest losers. Stocks fell after a report showed U.S.

