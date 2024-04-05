Bus Hits Utility Pole in La Marque, Texas

A privately-owned bus hit a utility pole in La Marque , Texas , injuring a 13-year-old and the driver. The driver claimed a mechanical malfunction may have caused the crash. The injuries were minor seatbelt burns.

Utility crew members worked to repair the pole.

Bus Utility Pole Crash Injuries La Marque Texas

