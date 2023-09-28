Bus driver in death of 7-year-old Park Forest boy found guilty

Darryl Downs testified he was the bus driver when 7-year-old Connor Ethan Kaczmarski of Mohawk Primary Center was hit Jan. 20, but said he did not realize Kaczmarski had been struck. Morache said Downs was under the impression that his employer, Kickert School Bus Line, had resolved the issue of the missing paperwork. Connor Kaczmarski, who was struck and killed by a school bus Jan. 20, 2023, near his Park Forest home.

A letter from the secretary of state’s office to Downs notifying him that his CDL was still canceled was dated Jan. 17, three days before the incident. Downs’ attorney said it is reasonable to assume Downs had not received the letter before he was on the road Jan. 20.

Downs testified said he did not see the letter until after Jan. 20. But prosecutors argued it was irrelevant if Downs received the letter as he should have gone to greater lengths to ensure he was legally able to drive a bus. Prosecutors asked for 24 months of conditional discharge while the defense asked for 12 months of court supervision.

Antonietti agreed Downs was guilty of driving with a canceled commercial license but sided with the defense in sentencing him to 12 months of supervision. Antonietti also added a mandatory $254 fine and five days of community service at a nonprofit. headtopics.com

Representatives for the Kaczmarski family could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.in February against Kickert School Bus Line, Park Forest-Chicago Heights Elementary District 163 and Downs, seeking damages in excess of $50,000.