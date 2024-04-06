Bus carrying University of South Carolina students crashes in Mississippi

Eleven people were injured when a bus carrying University of South Carolina students blew a tire and hit a concrete barrier in Mississippi. The driver and a student were critically injured and taken to hospitals. The other nine students were taken by ambulance. The passengers were members of the university's Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and their guests, traveling to New Orleans for an event.

The driver, Tina Wilson, was traveling west on Interstate 10 when the tire blew and the bus hit a center concrete barrier. The bus careened away from the collision on two wheels before Wilson managed to bring it back down onto all four wheels

