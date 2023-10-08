Burrow vuelve a ser el de antes y Bengals superan por 34-20 a Cardinals

Fue una muy necesitada actuación ofensiva para Burrow, quien firmó el contrato más grande en la historia de la NFL este verano, pero se vio disminuido en los primeros cuatro encuentros por una lesión en la pantorrilla. El jugador de 26 años se vio saludable ante los Cardinals, completando 36 de 46 pases, ganando tiempo en algunas jugadas gracias a su atleticismo.

Chase estableció una marca de franquicia con 15 recepciones, con algunas atrapadas difíciles en medio de un atasco gracias a que encontró los huecos en la defensiva de los Cardinals. Cincinnati anotó un touchdown en la primera mitad por primera vez en la temporada y tuvo tres series ofensivas de anotación, empatando el total de los primeros cuatro juegos.

Read more:

sdut »

Burrow-led Bengals try to get season back on track in road game against the CardinalsJoe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals haven't looked much like an elite team through four weeks. There's time for that to change. But it needs to happen soon.

Burrow connects with Chase for 3 TDs; Bengals roll past the Cardinals 34-20The Browns have reunited with Hunt, who was available as a free agent and is expected to be able to help Cleveland’s offense immediately.

NFL Primer: It’s time for Joe Burrow and the Bengals to get goingJoe Burrow is the NFL’s lowest-rated passer, and the Bengals, at 1-3, are in last place in the AFC North entering Sunday’s game at Arizona.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals Line MovementCincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati vs Arizona Stats & Past Results - NFL Game on October 08, 2023Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals

How to Watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Online Today: Start Time, Live StreamThe Arizona Cardinals square off at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's how to livestream today's game.