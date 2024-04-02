Burr Ridge Village to Discuss Gaza-Israel War at Next Meeting

The Village of Burr Ridge will likely take up some sort of action on the ongoing Gaza and Israeli war at their next meeting, on April 8. Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso said he would support a board vote on a ceasefire resolution or at least welcome a chance for trustees to air their opinions on the matter if they wished. The Israel-Hamas war continues since Hamas fighters attacked Israel in October, killing over 1,000 people and taking about 250 hostages.

Since then, Israeli attacks in Gaza have reportedly killed 32,000 people and the conflict shows no signs of a permanent ceasefire, let alone a peace negotiation, while civilians along the Gaza strip have limited access to food and medicine. In March, during both Burr Ridge village meetings, crowds of supporters of a ceasefire attended the meetings and asked the mayor and board to pass a ceasefire resolutio

