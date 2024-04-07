Burr Ridge Officials to Vote on Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution

Burr Ridge , Illinois village officials are set to vote on a resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. The Israel-Hamas war continues to be on the mind of so many, and there's been a significant effort going on locally to get more support in calling for a cease-fire. People living in Burr Ridge are now hoping their village officials will join a handful of other municipalities to voice those concerns.

It's been nearly six months since the Israel-Hamas war reignited in Gaza with the cross border attacks on Oct. 7. Since then, more than 34,000 people have been killed, and much of the land in and around Gaza has been demolished with hospitals blasted into rubble and civilians desperate for help. That's why many people are begging for an end to the war and demanding local and federal leaders speak up

Burr Ridge Village to Discuss Gaza-Israel War at Next MeetingThe Village of Burr Ridge will likely take up some sort of action on the ongoing Gaza and Israeli war at their next meeting, on April 8. Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso said he would support a board vote on a ceasefire resolution or at least welcome a chance for trustees to air their opinions on the matter if they wished.

