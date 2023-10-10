Burmese military accused of bombing displacement camp, killing nearly 30 people including children

Burma's military was accused of launching an airstrike on a camp for displaced persons in the northern state of Kachin late Monday that killed about 30 people, including about a dozen children, Kachin militants and activists and local media said. Col.

It was impossible to independently confirm details of the incident, though media sympathetic to the Kachin posted videos showing what they said was the attack’s aftermath, with images of dead bodies and flattened wooden structures.

