Burkina Faso targets bigger royalties as gold production drops

Burkina Faso has revised its mining code to enable it to take more in royalties in boom times after gold production fell.

The West African nation increased the minimum royalty rate for spot price above $1,500 an ounce to 6% from 5%, the military government said in a decree seen by Bloomberg. The rate will rise to 6.5% for spot higher than $1,700 to $2,000 and further to 7% for spot above $2,000, it said.

Gold output in one of Africa’s biggest producers dropped 13% to 58.2 tons in 2022, according to government data. At least five mines closed down amid deteriorating security followed by two coups that year. headtopics.com

While the stake the state can take in mining operations is regulated by stability clauses, there are no such provisions for royalties, which apply to all existing and new contracts. A spokesperson for Endeavour Mining Plc, Burkina Faso’s largest gold producer, declined to comment. Miners in the country, including Iamgold Corp. and Nord Gold SE, are faced with a constantly volatile security situation as the ruling junta battles a mounting Islamist insurgency. Military leader Colonel Ibrahim Traore came to power in September 2022 after toppling the regime of fellow soldier Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who seized power in January of the same year.

Traore’s pledge to restore control over territories lost to the militants has seen attacks by armed actors continue unabated.Dixie Gold agrees to friendly takeover by Australia’s Omnia Metals The consideration represents a premium estimated to be in excess of 600% to Dixie Gold's value on the date of agreement. headtopics.com

Read more:

mining »

Royal Caribbean’s stock seesaws higher after profit beat views and outlook raisedCruise-ship operator’s stock rallies Thursday in choppy trading Read more ⮕

Tragedy Looms Over the Royal Family in Netflix’s The Crown Season 6 TrailerThe Crown is returning to Netflix with a two-part final season beginning in November. Check out the heartbreaking trailer: Read more ⮕

Royal Caribbean lifts annual profit target again on steady cruise vacation demandRoyal Caribbean Group raised its full-year profit forecast, banking on elevated ticket prices as well as steady demand from affluent customers for leisure travel Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry splitting would be detrimental to their careers: royal expert“While they have their individual endeavors, their partnership has proven to be beneficial for both of them professionally too,” Louella Alderson said. Read more ⮕

Royal Caribbean raises annual profit forecast on steady demandRoyal Caribbean raises annual profit forecast on steady demand Read more ⮕

Royal Caribbean jumps on beat-and-raise quarter amid robust cruise demandRoyal Caribbean jumps on beat-and-raise quarter amid robust cruise demand Read more ⮕