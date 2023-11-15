Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche - A Riveting Documentary on Avalanche Awareness

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche is a riveting yet heartbreaking documentary that raises avalanche awareness. It tells the story of the incident and features key players, including ski patroller Jim Plehn. The documentary encourages proper avalanche preparation and warns about the dangers of these natural disasters. It has won film awards and has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

