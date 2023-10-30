Burglars target Federal Way café owned by non-profit organization

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A new video captured a truck ramming through a Federal Way café, which is the main source of funding for a local non-profit organization that supports families experiencing homelessness. ."If somebody is really in need of services, come talk to us and we'll give you the resources where you should go or get the help that you need. But don't drive through our building and wreck it."last Friday morning around 3:30 a.m.

"It's sad for me when we're working as a non-profit to help people who are impoverished and down on their luck,” Harrison said. “And somebody is in a position in their life where that's what they have to resort to, is a property crime like that."

He said the café functions as one of the main sources of funding for the nonprofit's efforts and is the site of a job training program for people looking to work in the food industry. Which Harrison believes makes last week's incident hurt that much more.

"We've had rocks thrown through the windows and the doors broken down," Harrison said. "We don't leave anything of value here. So, it's more of an inconvenience, we they break the window. But this time by driving the car through the front of the building, it's probably $30,000 to put it back together again."

The business has a temporary entrance in place. Harrison said the burglars were in the café for about one minute. But despite all that trouble, only came out with two sodas. Harrison said police are looking into the case. But said until the suspects are caught, he's just grateful for the support from the community.

"Record sales yesterday and again today," Harrison said. "Lines out the door. And I'm so appreciative of the people around here that go hey let's go take of Fusion and Poverty Bay Café, they need our help."

