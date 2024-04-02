Burglar Caught on Camera Stealing Personal Items from Home

The burglar took personal items including a Chromebook laptop, money from a wallet, a pair of earbuds, shoes, an electronic guitar from the hallway closet, and a bag of sunflower seeds from the kitchen. Video captured on a doorbell camera showed a man entering, repeatedly, through the front door. The homeowner said it all happened while three people were sleeping inside the home. In the video, you see the man walking up to the front door and trying the front door handle, which was not locked.

He left a short time later carrying things he took from the house. He returned a little while later, stayed much longer inside the home, and left with more stuff he had stolen. From 5:07 a.m. to 5:43 a.m. the man used the restroom and took personal items including a Chromebook laptop, money from a wallet, a pair of earbuds, shoes, an electronic guitar from the hallway closet, and a bag of sunflower seeds from the kitchen. A police report was filed, reported KMPH

