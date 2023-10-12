Bunyu graphite project, Tanzania

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.
The updated PFS has estimated a capital cost of $33.1-million, compared with the $31.8-million estimated in the 2018 PFS, with the project’s net revenue increasing from $268.6-million to $433.2-million, its after-tax net present value from $14.7-million to $36.4-million and its internal rate of return from 19.3% to 23.6%. headtopics.com
The project’s mine life has also increased from 7.1 years, estimated in the original PFS, to nearly 14 years.Stage 1 has a pretax net present value, at a 10% discount rate, of $18.6-million and an internal rate of return of 21%, with a payback after tax of 4.4 years.The updated PFS delivers a pretax net present value of $58.9-million and an internal rate of return of 31.
Under the LoI, M2i will attempt to secure a graphite procurement contract with DoD for up to 20 000 t/y of graphite for three years. Volt would deliver graphite of between 94% and 99.5% purity from its subsidiary Zavalievsky Graphite. If feasible, Volt will extend long-term supply of graphite from Bunyu Tanzania Phase 2 production for M2i customers. headtopics.com
"With the ability to supply natural flake graphite produced in Europe and future production from our Tanzania-based Bunyu graphite project, combined with battery anode material production technology advancing in the US, Volt offers future growth opportunities through the entire supply chain few graphite companies can match,"