The slide whistle isn’t known as a particularly difficult instrument to play—there’s a reason they’re usually marketed to children. But designing, programming, and building a robotic slide whistle quartet? That takes a solid background in computer science, a maddening amount of trial-and-error, logistical adjustments to account for “shrinkflation,” and at least two weeks to make it all happen.

That said, if you’re confident in your technical abilities, you too can construct a portable slide-whistle symphony-in-a-box capable of belting out Smash Mouth’s seminal, Billboard-topping masterpiece “All Star.” Fast forward to the 4:47 mark to listen to the tune. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JeV53LZ8ag&ab_channel=mitxela Despite his initial apology for “crimes against all things musical,' it seems as though Tim Alex Jacobs isn’t feeling too guilty about his ongoing robot slide whistle hobb

