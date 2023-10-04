Build more on less land? Newark zoning proposal angers city residents

Damon Rich, a former Newark planning director who in 2017 won a MacArthur Fellowship award, commonly known as the "Genius Grant," addressed the City Council on Tuesday, urging members to hold off on approving proposed zoning changes.

For example, the changes would allow two-family homes in residential zones previously limited to single-family homes and allow 3-family homes where only two and single-family homes had been permitted. To create affordable housing, the zoning changes rely on the city’s existing “inclusionary zoning ordinance,” which requires that 20% of apartments in new buildings of 15 units or more be set aside for people who earn less than the median income for the surrounding metropolitan area.

“Based on our analysis, the ordinance before you still contains thousands of changes to current law and rewrites rules for how development happens on every block of our city in ways that our clients fear will increase environmental injustice, harm quality of life, and injure public health,” Rich told the City Council Tuesday. headtopics.com

Rich said the problems is that the Newark Metro area comprises Essex, Morris, Sussex and Union counties, all with wealthier communities than Newark. Therefore, the Newark Metro AMI is much higher than the City of Newark’s median income.

Read more:

njdotcom »

San Antonio Government Hill eatery The Ridge at the Hill sets Oct. 14 grand openingThe casual eatery is owned by the family that's operated Southtown staple La Tuna for nearly 20 years.

How To Build The OP Sorlock Build In Baldur’s Gate 3The Sorlock combines Sorcerer & Warlock features.

62-year-old woman succumbs to injuries over a month after crash in NewarkA man could be facing charges for a crash that left a 62-year-old woman in the hospital with critical injuries over a month ago in Newark, Delaware. That woman has now succumbed to her injuries.

Forrest Gump Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Paramount PlusFind out here how to watch the critically acclaimed Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump online via Paramount Plus.

United Airlines has bad news for travelers planning an international trip hereUnited Airlines has delayed relaunching three international routes from Newark and San Francisco.

N.J. man convicted of inappropriately touching sleeping woman at Pa. universityThe Newark man was found guilty of indecent assault.