Build more on less land? Newark zoning proposal angers city residents

Damon Rich, a former Newark planning director who in 2017 won a MacArthur Fellowship award, commonly known as the "Genius Grant," addressed the City Council on Tuesday, urging members to hold off on approving proposed zoning changes.
For example, the changes would allow two-family homes in residential zones previously limited to single-family homes and allow 3-family homes where only two and single-family homes had been permitted. To create affordable housing, the zoning changes rely on the city’s existing “inclusionary zoning ordinance,” which requires that 20% of apartments in new buildings of 15 units or more be set aside for people who earn less than the median income for the surrounding metropolitan area.
“Based on our analysis, the ordinance before you still contains thousands of changes to current law and rewrites rules for how development happens on every block of our city in ways that our clients fear will increase environmental injustice, harm quality of life, and injure public health,” Rich told the City Council Tuesday. headtopics.com
Rich said the problems is that the Newark Metro area comprises Essex, Morris, Sussex and Union counties, all with wealthier communities than Newark. Therefore, the Newark Metro AMI is much higher than the City of Newark’s median income.
