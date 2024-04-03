Buick Unveils Details of 2024 Envision Refresh

Buick showed us the 2024 Envision in a single image nearly a year ago, and while the wait’s been a long one, we now have all the details on this crossover’s thorough refresh. And yes, even though we’re already rather deep into 2024, this refresh is indeed for the 2024 model year Envision. The big changes outside are plenty visible at first glance as you see the Wildcat EV-inspired front end that’s been splashed across Buick’s SUV lineup.
The Envision looks largely similar to before around back, though Buick notes it’s using new badging on the rear fascia. Plus, new 20-inch wheels are standard on both the ST and Avenir trims, while the base Preferred trim makes do with 18s. Its powertrain is all carryover, which means the only engine option is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that sends 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmissio
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »
Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »
2024 Buick Envision Avenir Interior Review: Technology Glow-UpA new expansive display is the highlight of the refreshed Envision’s decluttered dash.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »