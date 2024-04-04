Bugatti Bolide: A Raw Track Toy with Insane Performance

For the first time ever, a member of the media is allowed to drive the Bugatti Bolide . The insane hypercar's 8.0-liter engine delivers 1,578 hp (1,177 kW / 1,600 PS) in a lightweight body, that makes for savage performance. Despite offering drivers a few amenities, like air-conditioning and automatic upshifts, it remains a raw track toy .
In an era when an electric four-door sedan can deliver acceleration that makes supercars tremble, it's hard to know what place hypercars have in the world anymore. Bugatti's most recent attempt at an answer is the Bolide. Experienced by someone outside Molsheim for the very first time, this report from Top Gear opens the only way a video about a W16-powered, track-only hypercar could: with the engine note. It sounds like the note a UFO would use to strike fear into the heart of the world, before asking to be taken to its leader. In combination with the alien design and the otherworldly speed, the Bolide inspires awe
Bugatti Bolide
