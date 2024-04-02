Buffalo Grove Police Department K9 Mac Receives Bullet-Proof Vest

Buffalo Grove Police Department K9 Mac now has his own bullet-proof and stab-protective vest after a Massachusetts nonprofit made a special donation. Village officials announced in a March 13 news release that Mac, a 2-year-old Sable German shepherd, received the vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Mac joined the department in June 2023 and his handler is Officer Shannon McMillon, a 10-year veteran of the department.

According to the release, the vest is valued at $1,800, weighs about 5 pounds and has a five-year warranty. It is custom fitted, made in the U.S. and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Vested Interest in K9s was established as a charity to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests to dogs of law enforcement. Since its inception in 2009, it has provided over 5,500 vests to K9s across the county at a cost of $6.9 million because of private and corporate donations, according to information provided on the organization’s websit

