Buffalo Grove Approves Installation of License Plate Readers

The Buffalo Grove Village Board voted to install license plate readers in the village in an effort to lower crime rates. Thirteen automated license plate recognition cameras will be installed throughout the village.

The board approved a five-year contract worth $230,100 with Flock Group Inc. to provide the camera equipment and install the cameras.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Schneider helps bring $171K grant to Buffalo Grove, village using funds for comms equipmentCongressional leaders have helped the village of Buffalo Grove get more than $170,000 in federal funds officials say will be used to buy upgraded equipment for the emergency operations center. In a…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Buffalo Grove Police Department K9 Mac Receives Bullet-Proof VestBuffalo Grove Police Department's K9 Mac, a 2-year-old Sable German shepherd, has received a bullet-proof and stab-protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest, valued at $1,800, was donated by the Massachusetts nonprofit and is custom fitted, made in the U.S., and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

San Francisco moves ahead with installation of automated license-plate readers across the citySan Francisco city officials are moving forward with one of the crime-fighting tactics that wasn't allowed until residents voted to approve Prop E earlier in March.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Friday night concerts will look different this summer in CarlsbadCity Council approves tighter security, but decides against electronic ticketing or wristband system

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Inside Tom O'Connor's Emotional Mexico City Art Installationp|Instagram: a href='https://www.instagram.com/justintmoran/'|JustinTMoran/a|/p|p|/p|p|EDITOR IN CHIEF/p|

Source: papermagazine - 🏆 409. / 53 Read more »

New Oxford hospital surgery hub to meet growing demandA council approves plans to build seven new operating theatres on a hospital car park.

Source: bbchealth - 🏆 143. / 63 Read more »