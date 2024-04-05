Buffalo Bills Sign Offensive Tackle La’el Collins to One-Year Contract

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign offensive tackle La’el Collins to a one-year contract. Collins is attempting a return to the NFL after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. He closed last season on the Dallas Cowboys ’ practice squad .

Collins has the potential of providing the Bills experienced depth behind returning starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.

Buffalo Bills La’El Collins NFL Offensive Tackle Contract Knee Injury Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Dion Dawkins Spencer Brown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buffalo Bills sign offensive tackle La’el Collins to one-year contractThe Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign offensive tackle La’el Collins to a one-year contract. Collins is attempting a return to the NFL after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. He closed last season on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, AP source saysThe Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to Wednesday, a source told The Associated Press.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Buffalo Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills have traded their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans. The deal was agreed upon on April 3, 2024. Diggs has been a key player for the Bills and his departure will have a significant impact on the team's offense.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Buffalo Bills trade receiver Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to on Wednesday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Buffalo Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills are finalizing a trade to send wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for draft-pick compensation. The trade is seen as a blockbuster move for both teams.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Buffalo Bills to Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills are finalizing a trade to send star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, had 107 receptions last season for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. The 30-year-old is expected to provide a major boost for an already potent offense in Houston.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »