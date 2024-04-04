Buffalo Bills sign offensive tackle La’el Collins to one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign offensive tackle La’el Collins to a one-year contract. Collins is attempting a return to the NFL after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. He closed last season on the Dallas Cowboys ’ practice squad.

Buffalo Bills La’El Collins NFL Contract Knee Injury Dallas Cowboys

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buffalo Bills trade receiver Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to on Wednesday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Buffalo Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills are finalizing a trade to send wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for draft-pick compensation. The trade is seen as a blockbuster move for both teams.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills have traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025. The trade comes after rumors and speculation about Diggs' future with the team.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Stefon Diggs traded to Houston Texans after tension with Buffalo BillsStar wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans after tension with the Buffalo Bills. NFL legend Tom Brady had previously hinted at the move.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Buffalo Bills to Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills are finalizing a trade to send star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, had 107 receptions last season for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. The 30-year-old is expected to provide a major boost for an already potent offense in Houston.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »