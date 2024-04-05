Buffalo Bills Offload Stefon Diggs in Cap-Cleansing Move

Here’s what you need to know on the state of the Buffalo Bills —this was coming, at some point. The offloading that started with 30-somethings Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse and Leonard Floyd, and soon-to-be-30-something Tre’Davious White departing a month ago continued with the Stefon Diggs on Wednesday. Diggs’ massive dead-cap figure gets thrown in a pile of debt charges on departed players that could wind up accounting for a quarter of their 2024 salary cap.

saying that this reckoning was coming one way or the other. So the Bills could’ve delayed it another year, and restructured Diggs, and maybe kept a couple guys they didn’t, and let the roster get a year older. Or they could do what the Rams did in 2023, and rip the Band-Aid off, avoid needing a multi-year cap cleanse, set themselves up to get younger, and go into 2025 with clean financial sheet

