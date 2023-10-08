Buffalo Bills face huge test with defensive injuries piling up - ESPN - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN

NFL Week 5's big questions, risers and fallers: Can it get worse for the Patriots? Are the Lions for real?Alaina Getzenberg is a staff writer who covers the Buffalo Bills and the NFL. She joined ESPN in 2021. Alaina was previously a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer and has also worked for CBS Sports and the Dallas Morning News.

The highlight was Epenesa, who had a breakout game. He finished with a career-high two sacks including a strip-sack, a fumble recovery and three batted passes -- also a career-high. Epenesa is in a contract year and playing more confidently. He also had four quarterback hits in the game and a team-high five pressures. Overall, the pass rush was effective against Jaguars quarterback, pressuring him on 22 dropbacks -- the second-most of his career. Lawrence was also sacked five times, tying a career-high.

While Milano fills out the stat sheet, numbers alone don't properly show the impact he makes. If Milano misses significant time, the younger players will need to work with second-year middle linebackerand the veterans around them to fill the void as much as possible. The Bills could look to add depth at the position. headtopics.com

As the nearest defender, Elam allowed six receptions on nine targets for 93 yards, allowing a passer rating of 100.7. In comparison, Jackson allowed three receptions on six targets, including a touchdown catch, for a 104.2 passer rating allowed, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Read more:

espn »

Offsides Week 5: Buffalo BillsMoving on to week 5

Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller Roster Move OfficialBuffalo Bills' Von Miller Roster Move Off PUP Official; Active vs. Jaguars in London?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills live stream: Watch the NFL for freeLooking for a Jacksonville Jaguars versus Buffalo Bills live stream? Find out where to watch the game taking place in London.

How to watch today's Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills game: Starting time, livestream options, channelToday's early morning game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills is must-see NFL football.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills: Watch NFL football from London live for free (10/8/23)Stream movies and TV live online.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills Line MovementJacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills