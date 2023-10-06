Buenos Aires Cirque du Soleil show honors 'superhero' Messi

"He is like a new superhero. The Argentine team shirt with the Messi 10 on the back is like Superman's cape," said producer Diego Saenz at a rehearsal of the show, which features artists and acrobats from 15 countries.

The show by the Canadian circus company was made with the great man's blessing, and he was involved in some of its creative choices, including selection of music and highlights of his life relating to his family, the producer said.

Two Legia Warsaw players were arrested by Dutch police following the Polish soccer team's Europa Conference League match at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, officials said, prompting an angry reaction in Poland. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Buenos Diaz Takes The Long Way HomeSometimes taking the long way home can be a great way to find appreciation for otherwise overlooked details along the way. For Houston born and Austin based musician Nick Diaz, otherwise known as Buenos Diaz, the lengthy journey toward his new album Fox Street Blues saw him returning to where...

Brazil's Fluminense beats Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores finalBrazil’s Fluminense beat local rivals Internacional 2-1 with two goals in six minutes to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores and seek its first title in the tournament. The first leg between the two teams ended 2-2 last week at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where the final will be played on Nov. 4. Fluminense’s rival will be known on Thursday when Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Palmeiras face off in Sao Paulo. The first leg ended goalless in Buenos Aires last week.

Lionel Messi picked for Argentina squad for upcoming World Cup qualifying matchesLionel Messi has been picked for Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifying matches despite muscular pains that have kept him off the field for two weeks. The 36-year-old Messi has missed five of Inter Miami’s last six matches. The Argentina captain also missed his national team’s 3-0 win at Bolivia on Sept. 12. Messi’s most recent appearance was at his team’s match against Toronto on Sept. 20. He was substituted at halftime because of muscular pains. Argentina will face Paraguay in Buenos Aires on Oct. 12 and then visit Peru five days later.

Boca Juniors beats Palmeiras on penalties to reach Copa Libertadores finalArgentina’s Boca Juniors have defeated Brazil’s Palmeiras on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation to advance to the Copa Libertadores final. Boca Juniors will travel to play another Brazilian club, Fluminense, in the Nov. 4 final at Maracana Stadium. The first leg last week in Buenos Aires ended in a goalless draw. Boca once more had goalkeeper Sergio Romero as its star, as in the previous two knockout rounds also decided on penalties. He stopped shots by Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gómez in the shootout. Palmeiras’ Weverton stopped Edinson Cavani’s shot.

4 myths holding women back at work: \u2018Our data is super, super clear,' says Sheryl SandbergLean In and McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace report reveals that despite progress, women remain underrepresented in corporate America.