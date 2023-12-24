Budget remains an obstacle for brands' influencer marketing strategies

The majority of brands now have influencer marketing strategies, but budget remains an obstacle, according to a new report from Fashion and Beauty Monitor.





LuxuryDaily » / 🏆 325. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Beauty Awards: The Best Beauty Products of the YearDiscover the best beauty products of the year as curated by Red's beauty team. From cleansers to moisturizers, makeup to haircare, find out which products are worth your money.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »

Italian Fashion Brand Expands Ambitions and VisionThe brand's CEO discusses plans for strengthening the accessories business, expanding into the Asia Pacific region, and building a lasting brand identity.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Fashion Insiders Share Their Best Purchases of 2023Bazaar editors reveal their personal It items and best purchases of the year, from fashion staples to home decor and luxury gifts.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Winter 2024 Fashion Trends Revealed in Recent Resort SeasonA breakdown of the key trends for winter 2024 revealed in the recent resort season, including the surge of mermaid-inspired looks and the growing popularity of the color blue.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

The Rise of #hoitytonk: Mixing Country and Rock 'n' Roll FashionA trend-conscious tribe in Texas is embracing a style that combines country and rock 'n' roll fashion, known as hoitytonk. This style involves mixing designer pieces with more casual and vintage items, creating a luxurious yet edgy look. Celebrities like Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del Rey have been seen sporting this trend.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

Nicole Richie on Her Evolving Approach to Beauty and SkincareNicole Richie discusses her changing beauty routine and her role as the face of Nyakio Grieco's clean beauty line.

Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »