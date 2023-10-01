Bucs' Baker Mayfield throws 3 touchdown passes in win over Saints

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30, Derek Carr's surprise return from a shoulder injury did little to help New Orleans' anemic offense, and the Buccaneers beat the Saints 26-9 on Sunday.

Mayfield, meanwhile, passed for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Mayfield lanza 3 pases de touchdown y los Buccaneers superan por 26-9 a SaintsNUEVA ORLEÁNS (AP) — Baker Mayfield lanzó tres pases de touchdown por Tampa Bay, y el sorpresivo retorno de Derek Carr de una lesión de hombro no fue suficiente para ayudar a la anémica ofensiva de Nueva Orleáns y los Buccaneers vencieron por 26-9 a los Saints el domingo.

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30, Derek Carr's surprise return from a shoulder injury did little to help New Orleans' anemic offense, and the Buccaneers beat the Saints 26-9 on Sunday.25 of 32 for 246 yards including TDs to Cade Otten, Trey Palmer and Deven Thompkins as the Bucs (3-1) took over first place in the NFC South.

Kamara touched the ball 24 times with 11 carries and 13 receptions, but finished with just 84 yards from scrimmage.

New Orleans took a 3-0 lead on its opening drive but didn't score for the rest of half.

Mayfield, meanwhile, passed for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.He bought time with his feet on third down before hitting Otten for a 4-yard score that made it 7-3.

Mayfield was intercepted just short of the goal line late in the half by Isaac Yiadom, but fullback Adam Prentice fumbled the ball right back to the Bucs. Mayfield then hit Palmer on a fade route to the right side to make it 14-3 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Carr had top receiver Chris Olave open deep downfield twice on one drive. Carr underthrew him the first time. On the second, safety Antoine Winfield recovered in time to catch Olave from behind and make a diving break-up in the end zone.inside the Tampa Bay 20 late in the third quarter — with four carries for 29 yards and two catches for 12 yards — but they settled for Grupe's short field goal to make it 14-6.Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans injured his hamstring in the second quarter and did not return. ... S Ryan Neal received attention on the field from Bucs' training staff after making a tackle on the second play of the game.

Saints: TE Juwan Johnson was active but unable to play because of an apparent pre-game calf injury. ... G Andrus Peat left in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.