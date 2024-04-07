Bucks in Trouble as Regular Season Nears End

With just one week left in the regular season , the Bucks are in the midst of arguably their worst stretch in team history . Losers of five of their past six, Milwaukee is coming off consecutive defeats to the Wizards (15-63), Grizzlies (27-50) and Raptors (24-53) — the latter who entered Friday’s game having lost 15 in a row.

After becoming the first team in the past 30 years to lose three straight games outright as double-digit favorites, the Bucks are officially in trouble, and Doc Rivers has two weeks — two! — to figure things out before Milwaukee’s first-round playoff game. It starts Sunday against a Knicks team that has lost four of five and just received the crushing news that Julius Randle’s season is finished. What was looking like a premier Sunday matchup just a few weeks ago has turned into a potential get-right spot for both struggling teams.CBS reporter gets ladder after March Madness interview with towering Purdue star fuels jokes Injuries haven’t helped the Bucks during this stretch. Though Damian Lillard (hip) returned from a three-game absence Friday against the Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (ankle) both sat out. There are two teams the Bucks will want no part of in the first round: Miami (a playoff bugaboo) and Philadelphia with a healthy Joel Embiid. As the current N

Bucks Regular Season Worst Stretch Team History Defeats Trouble Doc Rivers Playoff Game Knicks Struggling Teams Injuries Damian Lillard Giannis Antetokounmpo Patrick Beverley Miami Philadelphia Joel Embiid

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Archbishop Gomez and believers celebrate Palm Sunday Mass on SundayPalm Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady in downtown Los Angeles included the blessing of the palms.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Sunday Outlook: A Wind Advisory is in effect; Storms arrive Sunday nightWe're heading into a windy Sunday across North Texas with thunderstorm chances arriving Sunday night into Monday morning.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Palm Sunday, Purim, Holi celebrated all over New York City on SundayParishioners arrived from all over the planet to get in touch with their respective faiths.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

What's fueling drop in church attendance? It's all about family, one advocate saysAhead of Easter Sunday, a new report from Gallup shows fewer Americans are regular churchgoers.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

New Chapter: Whitney Museum to offer free story time on certain SundaysStarting Sunday, the museum wil offer free story time every second Sunday of the month.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

What is Palm Sunday? Why is the donkey important to the story? And how is it celebrated worldwide?Palm Sunday will be celebrated by Christians worldwide this Sunday

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »