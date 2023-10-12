Buckeye teaching assistant accused of molesting 13-year-old student

from THU 10:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from THU 9:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

Diana Pirvu, 23, was arrested on Oct. 11 after a family member of the young boy reported "inappropriate contact" between the two. Police say they reviewed communications between the 23-year-old and the victim and found that there were several instances of abuse that happened off-campus, but they did not provide any details about what occurred.

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

World-class horses, riders return to the Pennsylvania National Horse Show for its 77th yearMore than 1,500 equestrian superstars are competing from Oct. 12 - Oct. 22.

Man dead after shooting near Estrella and Lower Buckeye parkwaysSuspected shooter has been taken into custody

The Football Fever: Relive Holy Buckeye with Michael Jenkins and Ben HartsockThey call it 'Holy Buckeye' because that's how ABC broadcaster Brent Musberger described the 4th and 1 pass from Craig Krenzel to Micheal Jenkins to rally Ohio

Field Hockey Photos: Camden Catholic at Kingsway, Oct. 10, 2023Get the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

College Football Louisiana Tech vs Middle Tennessee Box Score - Oct 10, 2023Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders College Football game box score for Oct 10, 2023.

College Football Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State Box Score - Oct 10, 2023Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Appalachian State Mountaineers College Football game box score for Oct 10, 2023.