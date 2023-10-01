Buck Showalter will not return as Mets manager after disastrous 2023 campaign

Buck Showalter announced before the New York Mets' final game of 2023 that he will not return as manager in 2024.

Buck Showalter announced before the New York Mets' final game of 2023 that he will not return as manager in 2024. Showalter, who was named the 2022 National League manager of the year, oversaw two seasons in New York: one that ended in disappointment and another that was a disappointment from start to finish.

"I wish things could have gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that,"

