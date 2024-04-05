BTCFi: The Emergence of Bitcoin-native DeFi

While Bitcoin -native DeFi used to be considered impossible, BTCFi is slowly emerging as a new blockchain paradigm, according to MerlinSwap’s co-founder. BTCFi, or BTC Finance, is a recent paradigm seeking to bring DeFi capabilities to the world’s first blockchain network. Provided that its current adoption rate continues, BTCFi could match the innovation of Ethereum -based DeFi in the future.

The market's demand and confidence in Bitcoin-native DeFi applications is evident through the record IDO

Bitcoin Defi Blockchain Btcfi Ethereum

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash Among Top Crypto Gainers as Crypto Prices Pump: What About Green Bitcoin?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

DeFi Project Targets Multibillion-Dollar Market with Groundbreaking DeFi Debit Card LaunchCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Defragmenting DeFi: How users can manage their DeFi portfolioVelvet Capital aims to become the operating system for DeFi asset management. Here’s how it aims to simplify DeFi for everyone

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

DeFi Saver integrates Safe to bring account abstraction to DeFiDeFi Saver, one of the leading apps for creating, tracking, and managing DeFi positions on Ethereum just announced they’ve integrated account abstraction leader Safe, to take the experience of DeFi users to the next level

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

DeFi Saver Integrates Safe to Bring Account Abstraction to DeFiCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

DeFi TVL Doubled Since Q3, 2023, Exponential.fi Report SaysDeFi risk assesment system Exponential.fi releases its optimistic State of DeFi 2024 report

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »