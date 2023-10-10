BTC price rally in doubt? Bitcoin young supply echoes 2022 bear market

) traders are displaying behavior similar to the 2022 bear market bottom as “uncertain” sentiment rules, new research argues.market updates on Oct. 9, on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant examined a major drop in realized capitalization of the most active part of the BTC supply.

Realized cap refers to the combined value, here in U.S. dollars, of a specific group of bitcoins being used in transactions. Tracking the total value of the one day to one month (1D-1M) cohort can give insights into broader BTC price action, CryptoQuant says.

“It represents recently acquired coins before they become long-term holdings or are continually traded in the short term.” Binh shows that the figure has now retreated back to those bear market levels, “recovering slightly” to still hover near the $20 billion mark. headtopics.com

$20 billion has in fact formed a broad floor for the 1D-1M group since September last year, but going forward, a stronger bounce should be viewed as unlikely.“The market will likely remain uncertain if these data don't show significant and positive trends from now until the year's end,” Banh wrote.

