Bryson DeChambeau wants majors to offer spots for LIV golfers - ESPN

DeChambeau, speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia, said the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship should invite the top 12 finishers in the circuit's season-long points race.

"It's just been par for the course, unfortunately," DeChambeau said."I think at this point in time, now that they're not allowing it, we would love to find another way to be integrated into the major championship system since I think we have some of the best players in the world.

On Tuesday, OWGR chairman Peter Dawson sent a letter to LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman and COO Gary Davidson notifying them that the OWGR governing board had voted unanimously not to recognize the LIV Golf League as an eligible tour in the OWGR system. headtopics.com

The letter noted that the governing board had concerns about LIV Golf's lack of turnover among its players and limited pathways for other players to join. It also cited concerns about certain aspects of the circuit's team concept; players compete in individual and team competitions simultaneously over 54 holes.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have suspended players who are competing in the LIV Golf League. As a result, many of them have fallen dramatically in the world rankings. OnlyDeChambeau, who was once ranked as high as No. 4 in the world, is now No. 132, even after tying for fourth at the PGA Championship and 20th at the U.S. Open. headtopics.com

"It's honestly sad that they've done that, and people are going to say that it's sad that we came over here," DeChambeau said."But it's like, look, this is an amazing opportunity for every one of us.

