Bryce Miller: 'A beast his entire career,' Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. shines in bounce-back season

Suspension, surgeries, new position failed to derail Tatis as he posts Gold Glove-caliber season in right field Buried under the smoldering wreckage of a Padres season high on payroll and low on performance sits one of those glimmer-of-hope things that gets lost amid the noise of the wheels coming off.

No, the Padres will not be playing October baseball beyond Sunday against the White Sox to quietly cap one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the game.

If you checked out right field Sunday, though, you saw Fernando Tatis Jr. sliding, jumping and shape-shifting in a personal lap of gravity-bending calisthenics during a over the Cardinals in the home finale at Petco Park.The fact that he has been there for 135 games and counting, the most in his brief roller-coaster of a career, mattered more than moments compiled in a single game.

One of the Padres’ biggest questions coming into this season — after surgeries to a shoulder and a wrist, on top of a shaky health track record coming in — was whether the $340 million player with a “statue contract” consistently could stay on the field. headtopics.com

It was a sobering consideration for a franchise that had invested so much for so long, a roll of the substantial financial dice on a talent withstretching from motorcycles to performance-enhancing drugs.

Instead of cringing on every swing of the bat and slide, Tatis proved he can be durable in right field. His 553 at-bats are the most in his three full seasons. He proved he could put his head down and focus on work, not words. He proved he could play the outfield without moping, unlike his first lap there, and do it at a Gold Glove level.

“It was a good year for any baseball player, any guy that stepped on the field,” Tatis said. “Everybody knows I can do double or probably triple that, what I’ve done this year. I’m really looking forward to next year on that.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. is tagged out at home plate during the fourth inning of Sunday’s game.Though the power numbers retreated a bit weighed against his weighty start with a .459 slugging percentage, he became the first player in franchise history with multiple 25-home-run, 25-stolen-base seasons and a career-high 32 doubles.

The first and biggest goal of the franchise was to keep Tatis healthy and on the field. In that sense, mission accomplished … in a season where too many missions failed.

“I think it’s been fantastic,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “You know, it’s what, it’s 25-25 right now. Just whatever it is. That’s not easy to do, to come back and put up these types of numbers.

“It hasn’t been, you know, perfect for him. But I think this was a season where he was gonna go out there, he was gonna play every day as much as he could. He was gonna play hard. He was gonna play a new position. He was going to be inspired every day. He’s done all of that.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way he’s handled himself.”Although Tatis has recorded career lows in batting average (.260) and OPS (.785), his wins above replacement total stands at 4.6 according to FanGraphs.com, making him a top-30 player in baseball.In the sixth inning, Tatis sized up a drive from Michael Siani. At the apex of his jump, he extended to corral a ball that looks un-corralable as the crowd road.